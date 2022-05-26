Marina Bay Sands to launch two-day recruitment fair

The jobs fair will be held on May 30 and 31 as the company seeks to fill more than 2,000 vacancies.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has announced that it will hold a recruitment fair on May 30-31 with the goal of filling more than 2,000 vacancies. The fair will be its first walk-in recruitment drive since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The company, a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands, seeks to hire people for positions in casino operations, food and beverage services, shopping centre management and security.

Last December, the casino operator hosted its first virtual career fair on its Virtual Meeting Platform to fill over 1,000 positions.

Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president for human resources at Marina Bay Sands said: “This upcoming career fair has been in the making since the pandemic, and is especially timely as we welcome visitors back.”

Las Vegas Sands has started a US$1bn renovation project at Marina Bay Sands. The project is separate from Las Vegas Sands’ commitment to the Singapore government in 2019 to invest S$4.5bn (US$3.3bn) in the expansion of the Marina Bay Sands hotel. The pledge coincides with the group’s extension of Singapore casino rights to 2030.

Singapore visitor arrivals up 472% January to April

The number of visitors to Singapore from January to April inclusive rose 472.2 per cent year-on-year to 540,430. That exceeds the number of visits recorded in all of 2021 (330,000).

According to official data, 95,490 visitors came from India, up 533.1 per cent year-on-year. In second place was Indonesia, with 84,658 arrivals, and in third place was Malaysia, with 45,560 visitors, up 750.4 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Singapore started easing Covid-19 measures at the beginning of the year. In April, authorities announced the reopening of borders to all fully vaccinated travellers. The announcement brought a strong growth in the volume of air passengers arriving in the country.