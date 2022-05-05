Singapore passenger volume grows after easing of Covid-19 rules

The city-state’s minister for transport has reported that volume of passengers last month reached almost 40 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 levels.

Singapore.- Singapore has experienced strong growth in the volume of air passengers arriving in the country after an easing Covid-19 countermeasures on April 1. According to S Iswaran, the city-state’s minister for transport, passenger traffic at Singapore’s airport rose from about 18 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in March to nearly 40 per cent in April.

The minister predicted that passenger traffic will continue to increase in the coming months as more flights return. He said: “We are well on track to restoring passenger volumes at Changi Airport to at least 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by this year.”

A few weeks ago, Singapore National Tourism Board executive director Keith Tan told a forum in Manila that Singapore aims to remove all Covid-19 test requirements for fully vaccinated tourists within the next few weeks.

Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws with live audience

Singapore Pools has announced that it will hold its first draw with a live audience in over two years at the Singapore Pools Building on May 5. Participants do not need to verify their vaccination status or complete the SafeEntry check. However, they must wear masks indoors at all times, as required by existing safety management measures.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Turf Club has reopened to live spectators after two years of holding races behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Parts of the club were temporarily converted into Covid-19 recovery facilities.