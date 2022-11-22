Madhya Pradesh home minister says state will ban online gaming soon

Narottam Mishra says draft legislation is ready to be sent to the cabinet for approval.

India.- The government of Madhya Pradesh is close to banning online gaming, according to Narottam Mishra, the state’s home minister. During a press conference, Mishra said the state government is preparing to introduce legislation to regulate online gaming by modifying the Gambling Act.

He says that draft legislation is ready for Cabinet approval and will establish a regulatory agency.

In February 2021, the Madhya Pradesh government was urged by the state’s high court to rule on whether to legalise online gambling or declare it illegal. Authorities requested more time but in September, the Madhya Pradesh High Court told the state government to take steps on the regulation of online gaming and related activities within three months.

To date, apart from the Supreme Court’s precedent on skill-based gambling, there is no federal statute to govern India’s gambling industry, with each state taking its own stance on the issue. Several states have implemented laws regulating or banning online gaming.

The Tamil Nadu government passed a new ordinance banning online gambling in October. However, the government has not yet advised when it will come into effect. The Meghalaya government decided to scrap its Regulation of Gaming Act that was set to allow casinos in the state due to pressure from the church and anti-casino groups.