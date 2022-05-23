Macau visitor arrivals up 15.2% in April

Macau registered 606,841 visitor arrivals in April, up 15.2 per cent month-on-month but down 23.7 per cent when compared to 2021.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 606,841 tourists arrived in Macau during April. The figure was up 15.2 per cent when compared to the previous month when the city received 526,912 visitors. However, when compared to the 2021 results, the figure was down 23.7 per cent.

Overnight visitors fell 59.8 per cent while same-day visitors fell 23.7 per cent. In March, the city had been affected by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in mainland China. However, in April the city was able to relax measures thanks to a considerable drop in new cases in neighbouring provinces.

The DSEC reported that 534,899 visitors came from mainland China. The figure was down 26.8 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Despite the month-on-month growth in the number of visitors, in April Macau registered its lowest level of casino gross gambling revenue since September 2020. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures showed that GGR for April was down 71.1 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.67bn (US$454.5m) to MOP2.68bn (US$331m).

Macau Labour Day break arrivals down 18.2%

Only 136,647 tourists visited Macau during the national holiday period from April 30 to May 1. As usual, the first day saw the peak number of arrivals, with 41,544. Arrivals then dropped sharply, with only 20,000 arriving on May 4.

The overall number represents a drop of 18.2 per cent compared to 2021, when 165,500 tourists visited Macau during the break, and a long way from pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 636,600 people visited Macau during the break.