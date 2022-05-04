Macau Labour Day break visitor tally remains low

Just 116,600 visitor arrivals were registered for the first four days of the national holiday.

The Public Security Police Force has reported only 24,212 visitor arrivals on the fourth day of the Labour Day break.

Macau.- Tourist arrivals in Macau over the Labour Day break remain low, with just 116,656 visitor arrivals over the first four days of the five-day national holiday period. The first day saw a peak of 41,544 visitors, but subsequent daily totals shrunk to 25,900, 25,000 and 24,212 on May 1, May 2 and May 3.

In 2019, previous to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city recorded over 636,600 visitor arrivals during the holiday period. In 2021 165,500 tourists visited Macau during the break. Today is the last day of the official holiday period.

Macau GGR at lowest level since September 2020

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures show that GGR for the month of April was down 71.1 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.67bn (US$454.5m) to MOP2.68bn (US$331m). That’s the lowest level since September 2020, when the tally was MOP2.2bn, and represents a drop of 68.1 per cent when compared to April 2021‘s revenue of MOP8.40bn.

According to the DICJ, the decline was mainly due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China, which affected the arrival of tourists in the city. Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2022 combined stands at MOP20.45bn (US$2.55bn), down 36.2 per cent year-on-year.