Hong Kong football chief open to legalising gambling

Eric Fok Kai-shan, chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong, said legalising gambling on local football matches would enhance resources for the sport.

Hong Kong.- The chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong (HKFA), Eric Fok Kai-sha, said he’s open to the idea of legalising gambling on local football matches, saying legal wagering will generate revenue for the sport.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Fok said the topic was in a “discussion phase”, but conceded it was a “sensitive” issue and consideration needed to be given to the impact that legalising football betting may have on the Hong Kong community.

“Doing this would definitely help the sports sector have more resources and [leave] less reliance on other funding,” said Fok in the interview adding: “The football sector and non-football sector have to come together to understand both sides of the argument.”

The Hong Kong football chief told the South China Morning Post: “For us, it’s very simple: whatever can help football development, we will look at it and see how we can make it the best for everyone. We just have to be very cautious and sensitive … right now, [legalising gambling] is just in the discussion phase.”

See also: LONGINES Hong Kong International Races sees rise in attendance