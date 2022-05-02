Macau GGR at lowest level since September 2020

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for April was down 68.1 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures show that GGR for the month of April was down 71.1 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.67bn (US$454.5m) to MOP2.68bn (US$331m). That’s the lowest level since September 2020, when the tally was MOP2.2bn, and represents a drop of 68.1 per cent when compared to April 2021‘s revenue of MOP8.40bn.

According to the DICJ, the decline was mainly due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China, which affected the arrival of tourists in the city. Macau’s GGR for the first four months of 2022 combined stands at MOP20.45bn (US$2.55bn), down 36.2 per cent year-on-year.

Macau GGR could equal 2021 levels if visitor levels remain steady, analysts say

Professor Davis Fong, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, has suggested that Macau’s GGR could equal 2021 levels as long as the city maintains an average of between 20.000 and 30.000 visitors per day. Fong says this would be possible as long as visitation rises to where it was before the latest Covid-19 surge in Guangdong.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, some 526,912 tourists visited Macau in March. That figure represented a drop of 30.2 per cent when compared to last year. However, for the full first quarter of 2022, the number of visiting tourists increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to 1.88 million.