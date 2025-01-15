TRLEI posts gross gaming revenue of US$153m for Q4

TRLEI’s gross gaming revenue was down 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment Corp has shared financial results from Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment (TRLEI) for Q4, 2024. The casino operator reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 3.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, from PHP9.32bn (US$166.8m) to PHP8.98bn (US$153.1m). GGR from October, November and December 2024, was, however, 9.1 per cent higher compared to the PHP8.23bn generated in the prior quarter (July- September, 2024).

Q4 report shows GGR from the VIP table games segment fell by 9.4 per cent year-on-year to PHP3.15bn (US$53.6m), though revenue from mass table games showed a slight improvement year-on-year, reaching PHP2.56bn (US$43.6m). Meanwhile, gaming machine revenue dropped to PHP3.27bn (US$55.7m) year-on-year.

Adjusted segment EBITDA saw a 10.2 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2023 but more than doubled from the previous quarter to PHP2.10bn (US$35.7m).

Universal Entertainment unit Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) operates Okada Manila, which reported revenue of PHP34.8bn (US$592m) for 2024, down 21.8 per cent year-on-year. TRLEI said there were more than 1.71 million visitors to Okada Manila in Q4 compared with just over 1.60 million a year earlier.



