Macau visitor arrivals down 19.6% in March

The number of visitors fell due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in mainland China.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 526,912 tourists visited Macau in March. That figure represents a drop of 19.6 per cent when compared to the previous month when the city registered 655,505 visitor arrivals. When compared to last year, the number of tourists was down by 30.2 per cent.

Same-day visitors made up the majority of those entering the city, while those with higher overnight spending dropped by 61.2 per cent. The average length of stay decreased by 0.4 days to 1.2 days due to a higher proportion of day trips.

The DSEC reported that 70.2 per cent of tourists came from the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

In the first quarter of 2022, the number of visiting tourists increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,876,847. Same-day visitors rose 46 per cent year-on-year, while overnight visitors fell 25.9 per cent.

Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has extended Covid-19 test validity for inbound travellers from Guangdong. Visitors are now able to present a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test result obtained in the previous 48 hours instead of 24 hours. The 24-hour validity Covid-19 test measure had been imposed on March 18 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in mainland China.

Concern grows over Covid-19 cases and the impact on Macau’s Labour Day break

Macau authorities are closely monitoring the evolution of Covid-19 cases in mainland China as the Labour Day holiday period approaches.

Wong Fai, president of Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, told GGRAsia that hopes for the Labour Day holiday period “are going to be dashed” if Macau retains the requirement for visitors entering via the neighbouring province of Guangdong to hold a negative nucleic acid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 24 hours before arrival.

China’s State Council has designated April 30 to May 4 as this year’s Labour Day break, a period which usually sees strong market demand in Macau. Last year 165,500 tourists came to Macau during the Labour Day holiday period. The first day was the peak, with 44,000 arrivals.