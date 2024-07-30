Macau receives nearly 96,000 daily visitors in first 25 days of July

The city has recorded 2.4 million arrivals so far in July.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau received 95,979 daily visitors, which represents nearly 2.4m arrivals, in the first 25 days of July. The figure was up by 9.5 per cent compared to the same period last year and represents 85.6 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

From January 1 to July 25, 19.12m arrivals were recorded, including 1.31m international visitors. These numbers were up by 38.2 per cent and 126.6 per cent, respectively.

In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said the government is on track to achieve a target of 2 million overseas visitors.

See also: Macau airport records over 3.73m passengers in H1