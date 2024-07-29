Macau airport records over 3.73m passengers in H1

The number of passengers was up 91 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- CAM, the operator of Macau’s international airport, has reported that over 3.73 million passengers used the airport in the first half of the year. That represents a rise of 91 per cent in year-on-year terms. The airport handled more than 29,000 aircraft movements, up 72 per cent when compared to last year. The numbers have recovered to around 80 per cent of 2019 figures, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mainland China accounted for 46 per cent of passengers, while international routes accounted for 37 per cent and Taiwan 17 per cent. In the first six months, the airport had an average of 20,000 inbound and outbound passengers and 165 flight movements daily. The airport operator expects passenger traffic to keep rising during the summer, forecasting 1.4m passengers from July to August.

In the first half of the year, Macau received 16.73 million visitors. The figure was up by 43.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. The data indicates an average of 91,918 visitors per day, about 82.5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. International tourist numbers rose by 146.4 per cent year-on-year to 67.2 per cent of 2019 numbers.