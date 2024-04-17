Macau chief executive expects over 30 million visitors this year

The city could record nearly 36 million visitor arrivals if the average daily number remains over 100,000.

Macau.- During a recent plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.

He outlined two scenarios. If the average daily number of visitors remains above 100,000, Macau could see nearly 36 million arrivals. In a more conservative estimate of a daily average of around 80,000, Macau would receive up to 34 million visitors.

Last year, Macau received 28.23 million, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million). Ho also emphasized the central government’s support for Macau and its commitment to bolstering tourism. Initiatives under consideration include a multi-entry visa program between Macau and Hengqin for tour groups. Ho believes such a scheme would attract more tour groups to Macau.

Earlier this month, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced a series of overseas roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur between late April and June as part of a strategy to boost international arrivals. The MGTO has said that the city aims to attract around 2 million visitors from outside of China this year.