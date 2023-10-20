Helena de Senna Fernandes reappointed as MGTO director

Helena de Senna Fernandes is to continue in her role until December 2025.

Macau.- Helena de Senna Fernandes has been reappointed as director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for another two-year term until December 2025. She was first appointed in 2012.

In July, the MGTO reported the number of inbound tourists from January to June surpassed 11.64 million, for a daily average of more than 64,000. The figure is equivalent to 59.6 per cent of the daily average recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MGTO has been carrying out promotional campaigns in key markets. Trade shows and events have been held in locations such as Portugal, Bangkok and Seoul. A third ‘Macau Week’ roadshow will be held, this time in Xiamen, a port city in China’s Fujian province, from October 26 to 30 to present Macau as a “tourism plus” destination. There will be a dedicated zone for the city’s six casino operators.