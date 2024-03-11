Macau Government Tourism Office expects over 2m overseas visitors in 2024

Macau’s tourism authority expects numbers to reach 60-70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- Cheng Wai Tong, a deputy director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has stated that the city aims to attract around 2 million foreign visitors this year (from outside of China). According to public broadcaster TDM, he said overseas arrivals are expected to reach 60-70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

In 2023, Macau received 1.46 million international visitors, 47.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Total numbers including China reached 28.23 million, 71 per cent of the 2019 levels.

The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, previously stated that the city expects to attract 33 million visitors this year. The MGTO plans to allocate MOP235m (US$29.2m) towards promotional campaigns and incentives targeting overseas markets. The “My Treats for You” scheme offers discounts on various travel-related expenses. Authorities have carried out a roadshow in Tokyo, Japan, and intend to conduct promotions in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Portugal and Spain.