Macau investigates casino bribery allegations

An employee allegedly solicited bribes from mainland Chinese residents seeking work in Macau.

Macau.- The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has launched an investigation following a complaint alleging that some of the resort’s stewarding department employees paid fees to secure their positions. A supervisor is said to have solicited nearly RMB190,000 (US$26,130) in bribes from mainland Chinese people seeking employment.

The CCAC said that the supervisor, responsible for recruitment, collaborated with his cohabiting girlfriend and a middleman to target mainland Chinese job seekers. They promised positions without interviews or standard qualifications in exchange for placement fees ranging from RMB15,000 (US$2,060) to RMB25,000 (US$3,400) per person. At least nine individuals were allegedly hired through the scheme.

The CCAC statement reads: ” A vast majority of the job seekers from the Chinese mainland who had paid the placement fees were immediately recruited without being required to have an interview, with some even failing to meet the minimum academic qualification requirements and being illiterate, which obviously violated the entry requirements and regulations of the aforesaid integrated resort enterprise.”

The investigation revealed attempts to destroy evidence and conceal the bribery. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further action.

It appears this may be a separate case from one reported in May.

See also: 93 arrested for alleged illegal sports betting in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau