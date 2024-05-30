Macau casino chef accused of soliciting bribes

The former executive chef allegedly demanded bribes in exchange for job recommendations and contract renewals.

Macau.- The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has reported that a former executive chef employed by a casino operator solicited bribes from colleagues. The case was reported by a company representative, and the chef has since left the company.

According to a CCAC statement issued today (May 30), the chef managed the gaming company’s food and beverage department and had authority over hiring, firing, and promoting employees. From September 2020 to February 2023, the chef demanded payments from his subordinates, which he referred to as “respect fees” amounting to MOP240,000 in exchange for job recommendations and contract renewals.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up. The CCAC encouraged workers of private companies to report illicit acts such as bribery.

