93 arrested for alleged illegal sports betting in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau

Police in Macau, Hong Kong, and Guangdong conducted a joint operation.

Macau.- Police from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau have made 93 arrests in a joint operation against illegal sports betting. Some 50 people were arrested in Macay where police seized over MOP8m (US$1m) in various currencies, including Hong Kong Dollars and Chinese Renminbi.

According to authorities, the group used overseas servers to run websites offering betting on football and basketball with attractive odds. Officers said the operation was well-organized, with distinct roles for members, including bankers, agents, and recruiters. Four of those arrested had been previously detained for a separate money laundering case, while four were suspects in an illicit gambling case.

Police in Guangdong made 42 arrests: 38 men and four women. They seized RMB80m (US$11m) in cash and froze over 90 bank accounts containing RMB20m (US$2.8m). In Hong Kong, police arrested a man in Tuen Mun who is believed to have facilitated over HK$8m (US$1m) in wagers from June last year to March this year.

