Macau collects US$2.6m in gaming tax revenue from January to May

From January to May 31, taxes reached 40.8 per cent of government estimates for the whole year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP5.7bn (US$2.6bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first five months of the year. The figure was up 44.5 per cent when compared to the same period last year and 15.2 per cent when compared to April.

The figure represents nearly half of the gaming tax revenue collected in the first three months of the year, which was MOP10.11bn (US$1.25bn).

For May, Macau reported its highest monthly gross gaming revenue since January 2020, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn). The figure was up 5.7 per cent when compared to April and up 365.9 per cent from May 2022. Accumulated GGR for the first five months of the year was MOP64.93bn (US$9.71bn), a 172.9 per cent yearly increase.