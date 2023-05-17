Macau collects US$613m in gaming tax revenue in April

From January to April 30, taxes reached 29.6 per cent of the government

In the four months to April 30, the government collected just below MOP15.07bn (US$1.86bn) in fiscal revenue from taxes on gaming.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP4.95bn (US$613m) in taxes from casino operations in April. That’s equivalent to nearly half of the MOP10.11bn (US$1.25bn) gaming tax revenue collected in the first three months of the year.

The city collected MOP15.07bn (US$1.86bn) in gaming tax between January to April 30, up 47.6 per cent when compared to the MOP10.21bn (US$1.26bn) collected in the first four months of last year. The figure represents 29.6 per cent of the government’s annual estimate of MOP50.85bn (US$6.3bn).

For April, Macau reported its highest monthly gross gaming revenue in three years at MOP14.72 bn (US$1.83bn) Macau’s gaming operators generated gross revenue of MOP49.36bn (US$6.1bn) from January to April. This amount is nearly 38 per cent of the government’s goal of MOP130bn (US$16.08bn) for 2023.

The Macau Economic Association has recently predicted that GGR for 2023 could surpass the government’s MOP130bn target for 2023. Analysts emphasised the positive trajectory of various indicators as economic and social activities return to normalcy after the pandemic.