Macau GGR up 5.7% month-on-month in May

Accumulated GGR for the first five months is MOP64.93bn (US$9.71bn).

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for May was MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gaming industry generated MOP15.57bn (US$1.93bn) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in May. The figure was up 5.7 per cent when compared to April and up 365.9 per cent from May 2022.

The results are the best since January 2020, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. May was the third consecutive month in which sales increased sequentially. It is worth noting that the first three days of May were part of the Labour Day holiday, during which 491,968 people visited Macau.

According to Moody’s, Macau’s GGR should reach 45 per cent of 2019 levels this year at roughly MOP131.6bn (US$16.31bn). Accumulated GGR for the first five months of the year has already reached MOP64.93bn (US$9.71bn), a 172.9 per cent yearly increase.