Macau collects US$1.25bn in gaming tax revenue for Q1

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP10.11bn (US$1.25bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first three months of the year. The figure was up 15.8 per cent when compared to MOP8.73bn (US$1.08bn) in the same period of last year.

The total represents 19.88 per cent of Macau’s annual forecast of MOP50.85bn (US$6.3bn). Accumulated GGR for the first three months of the year was MOP34.64bn (US$4.29bn), a 95 per cent yearly increase but down 54.5 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

Things are looking up for the second quarter. For April, Macau has reported its highest monthly gross gaming revenue in three years at MOP14.72 bn (US$1.83bn) Macau’s gaming operators generated gross revenue of MOP49.36bn (US$6.1bn) from January to April. This amount is nearly 38 per cent of the government’s goal of MOP130bn (US$16.08bn) for 2023.