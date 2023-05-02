Macau GGR up 15.6% month-on-month in April

Accumulated GGR for the first four months is MOP46.36bn (US$5.75bn).

Macau’s casino gross gambling revenue for April was US$1.83bn.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau‘s figures show that GGR for the month of April was up 15.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP12.73bn to MOP14.72bn (US$1.83bn). The figure was up 449.9 per cent when compared to last year.

That makes April the best month since January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Accumulated GGR for the first four months of the year has already reached MOP46.36bn (US$5.75bn), a 141.4 per cent yearly increase.

The last two days of April fell in the Labour Day holiday period. Credit Suisse has forecast that Macau’s casinos could generate MOP750m (US$92.8m) daily during the period, which ends tomorrow (May 3). According to Moody’s, Macau’s GGR should reach 45 per cent of 2019 levels this year at roughly MOP131.6bn (US$16.31bn).

