Macau Airport sees 110,000 air passenger movements in first 5 days of Chinese New Year

Numbers represented three quarters of pre-pandemic figures.

Macau.- Macau International Airport saw 110,000 air passenger movements from February 10 to February 14, the first five days of the Chinese New Year. That’s a 2.4-fold increase compared to the same period last year and represents 76 per cent of pre-pandemic figures. There were 800 takeoffs and landings, a twofold increase year on year and 73 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

CAM Macau International Airport reported that February 14 saw 25,000 air passenger movements, the highest single-day figure since the beginning of 2023.

In total, 898,665 tourists visited Macau during the first five days of the holiday period.

Earlier this week, Sands China president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai predicted that Macau could generate up to MOP20bn (US$2.5bn) in GGR this month. He also told Macau Daily News that all Sands China hotels were “fully booked” during the first few days of the holiday, which concludes this weekend.