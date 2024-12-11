ACMA blocks 6 more offshore websites

The ACMA blocks sites that offer unlicensed interactive gambling services or publish advertisements for prohibited services.

The Australian regulator has blocked the sites for breaches of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block six more gambling websites for violations of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. The sites are Eddy Vegas, Lucky Friends, Lucky Ones, MoonWin, Slottie and SpinsUP.

The ACMA blocks sites that offer unlicensed interactive gambling services or publish advertisements for prohibited services. Since its first request in November 2019, it has blocked 1,117 sites. The regulator says over 220 illegal services have been withdrawn from the market.

It reminded consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to have customer protections. People can check if a wagering service is licensed to operate in Australia on ACMA’s register.