Macau receives 898,665 tourists in first five days of Chinese New Year

The Macau Government Tourist Office expected the city to receive over 960,000 visitors during the holiday period.

Macau.- Macau has recorded 898,665 visitors for the first five days of the Chinese New Year holiday week. On Wednesday (February 14), there were 195,567 arrivals. With three days remaining, the number suggests that Macau is poised to exceed authorities’ estimate of 960,000 visitors for the holiday period.

Andy Wu, president of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, expressed optimism about the momentum, indicating the potential for over one million visitors by the end of the holiday period. On February 12, Macau recorded its second-highest single-day visitation tally, with 217,448 arrivals. This figure was only slightly lower than the city’s all-time high on February 7, 2019, also during the Chinese New Year Golden Week. The average daily visitation rate currently stands at 179,713 tourists.

Sands China president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai has predicted that Macau could generate up to MOP20bn (US$2.5bn) in GGR this month. Wong based his estimates on the MGTO’s estimates for the holiday period.