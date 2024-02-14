Sands China president expects Macau GGR to reach US$2.5bn this month

The MGTO expects 120,000 tourists per day.

Macau.- Sands China president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai has predicted that Macau could generate up to MOP20bn (US$2.5bn) in GGR this month. Wong based his estimates on the Macau Government Tourist Office’s (MGTO) estimate that the city could receive more than 960,000 visitors during the holiday period, approximately 120,000 per day.

He told Macau Daily News that all Sands China hotels were “fully booked” during the first few days of the holiday, which concludes this weekend.

In December, hotel occupancy rates were up by 43.1 percentage points in year-on-year terms to nearly 86 per cent, according to Statistics and Census Service data. Macau’s GGR for January was MOP19.34bn (US$2.4bn). That’s a rise of 4.5 per cent month-on-month. Revenue was up 67 per cent year-on-year and represented the second-best monthly performance since the Covid-19 pandemic.