Macau: 59 indicted for illegal online sports betting

Macau.- Macau’s public prosecutions office has charged 59 people with criminal association and illegal gambling in connection with a clampdown on online sports betting that ended with the arrest of 93 people. They were allegedly involved in websites based overseas that processed bets amounting to MOP1.08bn (US$134.2m), including MOP72m weekly during the recent Euro 2024 football tournament.

Two of the 59 indicted individuals are being held in pre-trial detention, while the remaining 57 have been released on bail and are not allowed to leave the city.

