Macau gaming-related crime rises by 122% in Q1

Macau.- Authorities in Macau have reported that gaming-related crimes rose 122 per cent year-on-year to 351 in the first quarter of the year. The rise is logical considering the increase in visitation (9 million visitors in the first three months of the year). The figure remained 20 per cent lower than in 2019.

Fraud accounted for 21.7 per cent of cases, with 76 instances, followed by loan sharking at 17.9 per cent. Cases involving illegal money exchange were still strongly associated with fraud.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for the majority of suspects at 353, compared to 67 locals and 25 from Hong Kong. Mainland Chinese were also the most common victims. Some 3,548 cases were investigated an 18 per cent increase from 2023 and a 5.5 per cent increase from 2019.

Secretary for security Wong Sio Chak said at a press conference that the rise was due to an increase in telecommunications fraud. He noted a decrease in other major crimes, including serious violence, compared to the pre-pandemic period. In 2023, authorities reported that gaming-related crimes rose 181 per cent year-on-year to 2,717.

