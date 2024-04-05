Indian police arrest eight over alleged illegal cricket betting in Indore

Police say the betting network spanned across several states.

India.- Police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have arrested eight people for allegedly taking bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The arrests were made at a flat after a top-off.

Additional deputy commissioner of the crime branch, Rajesh Dandotia said suspects were facilitating online betting on IPL matches through a website. He said they had obtained mobile phone SIM cards under false identities and utilized QR codes to collect bets. He said the betting network spanned across states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Police seized 22 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, five laptops, 21 bank passbooks and 31 ATM cards.

Earlier this week, police arrested two people for allegedly betting on mobile phones during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrise Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.