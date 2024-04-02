India: 2 arrested for alleged betting on cricket matches

Two people allegedly placed online bets during an IPL match in Ahmedabad.

India.- Two people have been arrested for allegedly betting on mobile phones during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrise Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubham Kaushikbhai Parmar, 28, and Priyank Narendrabhai Darji, 34, were arrested by the Chandkheda Police Station Surveillance team.

According to The Indian Express, the arrests took place in the Presidential Gallery, the only area in the stadium with internet access. Both were arrested under section 12(a) of the Gambling Act, and the case has been transferred to the Ahmedabad Cybercrime branch for further investigation.

See also: Indian police make arrests for cricket betting in Ludhiana