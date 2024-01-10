India: 6 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Duringe the raid, police found two undocumented bags with money amounting to Rs. 86.87 Lakhs.

Six people were arrested after police busted an illegal gambling den operating in a flat in Bengaluru.

India.- A special investigation team from the Bengaluru crime branch Police dismantled an illicit gambling operation situated in a flat at Park West apartments near Sirsi Circle under the JJ Nagar Police Station jurisdiction.

Police arrested a total of six people during the raid and seized two unreported bags containing Rs. 86.87 Lakhs. Further investigation led to the discovery of Rs. 1.48 lakh on the game table, and an additional Rs. 85.39 lakh within the premises.

According to local media reports, the flat, allegedly owned by a jeweller named Raj Jain, has sparked attention as Jain is currently evading authorities. It was also revealed that Jain had previously lodged a false complaint about stolen gold valuables, which came to light during the ongoing investigation.

See also: Indian police bust online gaming scam