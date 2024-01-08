Indian police bust online gaming scam

Hyderabad police arrested a 36-year-old man, Hitesh Goyal, for orchestrating an online gaming scam through a website.

India.- Police in Hyderabad have recently arrested a 36-year-old man, named Hitesh Goyal for operating, in collaboration with his associate Sanjeev based in Dubai and Hong Kong, an online gaming scam that defrauded people across India through the platform ‘dafabet.com.’

According to officers, the duo utilized a modus operandi involving cooperation with the organizers of the online gaming website, which operated from multiple international locations, including the Philippines, Dubai, Hong Kong, and China.

Hyderabad Police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy disclosed that Sanjeev’s collaboration extended to sharing bank accounts and merchant IDs with the website organizers, facilitating their fraudulent activities.

The police action followed a complaint from a Hyderabad resident who reported being cheated of Rs 70 lakh through the aforementioned website. The accused was arrested under various sections, including 419 (related to cheating by personation) and 420 (related to cheating), as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the TS Amendment Gaming Act of 2017.

According to India Today, during the raid, police seized Rs 1.40 crore in cash, 52 debit cards, 23 mobile phones, three hard disks, two laptops, and 36 bank chequebooks from Goyal.

