Altona RSL fined AU$8,160 for allowing minor to gamble

The RSL was charged by the VGCCC in August 2023.

The Victorian regulator has warned venues to step up ID checks.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has fined Altona RSL AU$8,160 after allowing a 16-year-old to gamble in its gaming machine area in September 2022. The charge was filed by the regulator in August 2023 following a public tip-off.

The Magistrate said the fine would have been more substantial were it not for the RSL’s guilty plea and proactive steps to prevent a recurrence.

Annette Kimmitt AM, CEO of VGCCC, welcomed the verdict and stated: “We will continue to pursue venues that contravene their responsibilities to stop minors from gambling. This outcome puts smaller operators on notice that they are not above being held to account.”

The VGCCC reminded venues to ensure adequate staffing and ID checks for anyone appearing to look under 25.

VGCCC charges Tower Hotel with more breaches of gambling regulations

A week ago, the regulator announced more charges against Rumotel Pty Ltd, the operator of the Tower Hotel in Hawthorn East. The three charges stem from alleged violations of the Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct. They followed 35 charges against the same operator in September.

The VGCCC accused Rumotel of failing to ensure the presence of a responsible gambling officer (RGO) on the gaming floor at all times and of neglecting to maintain a proper Responsible Gambling Register. These represent infringements of the operator’s licence conditions under the Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

According to the Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct, establishments must guarantee that an RGO is continuously available during gaming room operating hours. The role includes intervening when patrons exhibit signs of distress or engage in extended play. Such incidents must be recorded in the Responsible Gambling Register.