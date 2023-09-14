VGCCC charges Tower Hotel operator for Gambling Act breaches

Rumotel Pty has been ordered to stop operating gaming machines until the non-compliance issues are rectified.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has taken legal action against Rumotel Pty, the operator of the Tower Hotel in Hawthorn East, lodging 35 charges under the Gambling Regulation Act of 2003. It has ordered Tower Hotel to stop operating gaming machines until the non-compliance issues are rectified.

The charges stem from alleged failures to maintain the mandatory pre-commitment technology, YourPlay, on its electronic gaming machines and the associated YourPlay kiosk. All but one of the charges relate to lapses in ensuring YourPlay’s functionality. The remaining charge pertains to an alleged failure to ensure staff underwent compulsory training.

YourPlay is a pre-commitment initiative that allows players to set time and spending limits. Player participation is optional but installation and availability on all electronic gaming machines is mandated for venues. Tower Hotel could face a maximum financial penalty of AU$758,172.

Annette Kimmitt AM, CEO of VGCCC, stated: “Any venue operator that fails to provide players with the ability to set time and spend limits through the YourPlay system is in breach of a key legal obligation aimed at protecting the community from gambling harm.

“We are actively monitoring venue compliance with the requirement to have YourPlay available on all electronic gaming machines and will pursue those that opportunistically or deliberately contravene their obligations”

