356,803 tourists visit Macau during Qingming

Macau.- The Public Security Police Force has reported that Macau received 356,803 visitors during Qingming , the annual tomb-sweeping festival, last week. That translates to a daily average of 118,900, higher than the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s prediction. In 2019, the city received around 425,000 visitors during the festival.

Meanwhile, the MGTO has said that it plans to sponsor 10 community tourism events during the next two Golden Weeks. Over 540 businesses are expected to participate in the events during the Labour Day and National Day holidays, from May 1 to May 5 and October 1 to October 7 respectively.

The objective is to encourage visitors to explore Macau’s neighbourhoods and spend money. The MGTO predicts that the events will attract over 440,000 visits.

The MGTO will hold a series of overseas roadshows between late April and June. Roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur aim to diversify the city’s tourist demographics and reduce its reliance on mainland Chinese visitors.

The roadshows are part of a broader strategy by the Macao government to boost international tourism arrivals. The MGTO has said that the city aims to attract around 2 million foreign visitors this year (from outside of China).