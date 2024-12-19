24,000 offshore gaming workers reported to have left the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration has reported that few foreign offshore gaming workers remain in the country.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that approximately 24,000 of 33,000 registered foreign offshore gaming workers have left the Philippines. Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said a further 8,000 workers had requested the downgrade of their visas. From December 31, remaining workers would be blacklisted, he said.

“There are only a few left. Less than a thousand are unaccounted for. We will continue to seek them out,” Viado said.

Philippines confirms closure of largest offshore gaming operator hub

Authorities have confirmed that what’s been described as the biggest offshore gaming operator compound in the Philippines is no longer operational. Operations ceased on November 30 and the site has now been inspected.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla, along with presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) executive director under secretary Gilbert Cruz, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil visited the site on December 17 to check that it had been vacated.

The compound has 57 buildings, including dormitories, cafés, grocery stores, clinics, restaurants, spas and beauty salons. Some 30,000 people had been employed at the site, around half of them Filipinos.

