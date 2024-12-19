Responsible Wagering Australia questions exclusion of gambling operators from R&D tax incentives

The lobby group argues that the exclusion creates risks for Australian jobs, innovation and investment.

Australia.- Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA), the body representing the Australian online wagering industry, has criticised the government’s decision to exclude wagering companies from Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentives. It argues that the decision puts Australian jobs, innovation, and investment at risk.

Kai Cantwell, the CEO of RWA, said the tax incentives should apply to all sectors without government bias and should help industries that create jobs and economic benefits.

The statement reads: “R&D Tax Incentives exist to boost competitiveness and improve productivity across the Australian economy by encouraging industry to conduct R&D that may not otherwise have been conducted, improve the incentive for smaller firms to undertake R&D and provide business with more predictable, less complex support.”

Cantwell added: “Our industry was not consulted by the Government on this decision – this is not how governments should engage with industry, and it’s not the way to achieve effective policy outcomes. The Government’s announcement sets a dangerous precedent for how tax policy could be misused in the future – today, it’s gambling companies being targeted, but any industry could be next if it’s used as a bargaining chip or horse-traded in future political deals.

“This slippery slope opens the door for tax policy to become a tool of moral judgment rather than a driver of economic growth. If I represented fast food, alcohol, fossil fuels or any other industry that face similar criticisms, I’d be worried. This cherry-picking approach undermines the neutrality of the tax system and leaves businesses guessing who will be targeted next.”

Four trustees appointed to New South Wales Responsible Gambling Fund Trust

The New South Wales government has appointed four new trustees to the Responsible Gambling Fund Trust (RGF). Luke Lindsay, Siobhan Toohill, Maria Vassiliadis and Kara Lamond will help decide how to fund programmes that prevent and reduce gambling harm.

They replace outgoing members Dr Clive Allcock, Prof Paul Delfabbro, Elizabeth Lyne and Prof Joel Negin. David Harris, minister for gaming and racing approved the appointments after a selection process.

The RGF started in 1995 amid the introduction of a levy on casinos. Its goal is to support initiatives that align with the Office of Responsible Gambling’s aim of achieving zero gambling harm-related issues. It has 11 members and is led by chair Chris Bertinshaw.

See also: Christine Howlett named as new commissioner at New South Wales casino regulator