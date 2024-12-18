34 deported for alleged illegal gambling in the Philippines

Those deported were arrested in raids on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that 34 Chinese nationals have been blacklisted and deported to China. They were arrested in a series of raids on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators Royal Corporation Xisheng IT, Lucky South 99 Outsourcing, and Royal Park.

The BI coordinated the raids with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). According to The Manila Standard, the deportees were undocumented and working without the necessary permits.

Earlier this month, 187 Chinese nationals were deported following arrests during raids on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, Bamban and Porac towns in Tarlac, and Metro Manila. The deportation was coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has warned that anyone who tries to ignore the incoming ban on offshore gaming will be prosecuted. Writing on social media after a meeting with a task force charged with shutting offshore gaming operators, he said: “All the licenses of offshore gaming and IGL operators nationwide have been cancelled. They will never be allowed to ravage our country again. Anyone who will conduct illegal operations will face the full force of the law.”

