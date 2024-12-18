Philippines government fast-tracks acquisition of seized offshore gaming assets

Executive secretary Lucas Bersamin said the government is “doing everything to hasten the process”.

The Philippines.- Executive secretary Lucas Bersamin has reported that Philippine government is taking measures to fast-track the process of seizing properties and assets connected to illegal offshore gaming operators. At an event at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Bersamin said that although there are laws for the forfeiture of properties, process is “very slow.”

A bill would enable the government to seize all assets associated with illegal offshore gaming, including properties, equipment and any income generated. Bersamin said properties seized through this process would be used for legitimate purposes or disposed of in accordance with government regulations.

“We are already doing everything to hasten the process, except that we have to give due process to whoever appears to be the holder of those assets,” he said, adding that now “those buildings will become assets of the government, so the government will dispose of them as its judgment will guide.”

Philippines confirms closure of largest offshore gaming operator hub

Authorities have confirmed that what’s been described as the biggest offshore gaming operator compound in the Philippines is no longer operational. Operations ceased on November 30 and the site has now been inspected.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla, along with presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) executive director under secretary Gilbert Cruz, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil visited the site today (December 17) to check that it had been vacated.

The compound has 57 buildings, including dormitories, cafés, grocery stores, clinics, restaurants, spas and beauty salons. Some 30,000 people had been employed at the site, around half of them Filipinos.

See also: Alejandro Tengco: only 17 offshore gaming operators remain in the Philippines