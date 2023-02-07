Aruze Gaming debuts suite of igaming titles in European market following Malta launch

iGaming presence to expand internationally beginning with Europe.

Press release.- Aruze Gaming Europe (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today debuted several of its iGaming titles in the European market, beginning with Malta. In addition to this launch in Malta, Aruze is targeting a February launch in the UK with multiple operators.

Aruze iGaming recently debuted in Malta through a partnership with 1X2 Network and Gromada, which features five Aruze titles that are available to play. Aruze currently has over 30 titles available in New Jersey, which will be rolled out to the European market pending approvals.

Aruze will continue to target iGaming growth alongside brick-and-mortar growth in 2023 to include more jurisdictions in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the US. In these jurisdictions, Aruze will build on existing operator relationships, as well as new ones, to bring Aruze’s engaging and fun titles to players in the comfort of their own home, or on the go.

“We firmly believe that the future of casino gaming is not a ‘winner-takes-all’ between iGaming and brick-and-mortar. Successful casino gaming is actually a blend of the two; and, at Aruze, we’re making this blend our top priority for 2023.” said Kurt Hansen, vice president of iGaming. “Our new office in Europe shows our localized focus for that region, which will include expanding our iGaming presence and bringing instant winnings and on-the-go fun to our European players.”

Aruze’s approach to traditional and non-traditional fun alike is not just limited to its casino games. Several of Aruze’s iGaming titles are adapted from its suite of esteemed floor titles, as well as some iGaming originals.

All games that are already approved, as well as new games that are under development, will be on display and demoed at ICE 2023, as well as Aruze’s brick-and-mortar products at booth S9-330.

