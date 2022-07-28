Aruze Gaming strengthens its iGaming offering with the addition of Kurt Hansen

Most recently, Hansen was at GameCo as the Head of Digital.

Hansen is going to lead the iGaming department with a strong online gaming leadership track record.

Press release.- Aruze Gaming America (AGA), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced the addition of Kurt Hansen as vice president of iGaming. Hansen joins Aruze’s leadership team to build and strengthen Aruze’s iGaming offering, bringing his extensive experience in leading digital transformation in the online gaming industry.

“iGaming is an important market opportunity for Aruze,” Rob Ziems, president at Aruze Gaming, said. “Kurt’s experience throughout the gaming industry will be instrumental in building our iGaming department. Kurt will be a major asset as we explore and advance our online gaming presence.”

As VP of iGaming, Hansen will lead the implementation and execution of bringing Aruze Gaming to online gamblers around the world. Aruze’s exclusive titles will be available with partners in both Social Gaming and licensed Real Money iGaming jurisdictions. In his new role at Aruze, Hansen will oversee all iGaming operations and efforts as the company build its strategic vision.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Aruze team,” Hansen said. “There is so much room for innovation in gaming, specifically online gaming, and I’m excited to build off of Aruze’s current momentum and bring their innovative products to the iGaming space.”

Most recently, Hansen was at GameCo. as the Head of Digital. He has also spent time at Aristocrat and GAN (Game Account Network), where he specialized in the management of online gaming platforms.