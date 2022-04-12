Armenia may ban cash gambling

The Armenian parliament is debating a bill presented by the ruling bloc that would ban gambling with cash.

Armenia.- The Armenian parliament is debating a bill presented by the ruling Civil Contract bloc that would ban gambling with cash, including through payment terminals. The bill would also ban gambling using e-wallets, though this would come six months after its implementation.

Current regulations allow betting operators in Armenia to accept bets in three ways: in cash, in electronic money and through bank transfer.

Gevorg Papoyan MP, a co-author of the bill, told lawmakers that the proposed legislation formed part of the government’s effort to fight gambling addiction.

He said: “The main target of the bill is citizens who are socially vulnerable and have a gambling addiction, which worsens their social condition. If the law takes effect, the cash option will be banned. Six months later, the e-money option will also be banned, leaving only the bank transactions, meaning the non-cash payment option.

Papoyan suggested this would also help prevent minors from gambling since there are age restrictions on having a bank account.

