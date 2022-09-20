Armadillo Studios releases Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks

Armadillo Studios announces the release of Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks, a brand-new slot that combines an all-time classic theme with our most innovative mechanics.

Press release.- The mechanical fusion of market symbols, progressive storytelling, rising reels, prize pot accumulators, cascading reels, and lightning wilds are all beautifully incorporated into a single slot in a surprisingly intuitive, high-potential title, aided by the magic of mythological Greek Gods.

Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks was inspired by Ancient Greek folklore, featuring mythological beings such as the minotaur, Medusa, Poseidon, and iconic scenery like Mount Olympus. Mythological Mayhem introduces players to four unique mythic realms: Elysian Plains, Depths of Tartarus, Seas of Poseidon, and Skies of Olympus.

The graphics, math, and sound are perfectly leveraged with the right intensity as the supreme cascading streaks snowball out of control to create an unforgettable experience and provide more excitement and energy than other slots with the same big win potential.

David Stoveld, COO of Armadillo Studios, says: “Mythological Mayhem is our most ambitious and innovative slot to date. We managed to recreate the mystical Greek world and infuse it with the most entertaining slot features, creating a truly unforgettable and entertaining gambling experience for our players. Our U.S. expansion is going strong, and slots like these will help us make big leaps in this rich regional market.”

Armadillo Studios is dedicated to creating the best gaming experience in the industry. Recently, the studio released several new popular titles, including 15 Armadillos, Armadillo Goes West, Queen of Egypt: Exotic Wilds, and the branded game The Lioness, featuring MMA champion Amanda Nunes. The developer’s entire games portfolio is distributed through the pure B2B aggregator, SlotMatrix.