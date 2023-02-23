Arkansas sports betting handle hits new record in January

The sports betting handle was $32,9m in January.

US.- The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has published the state’s January 2023 sports betting and casino gaming report. The sports betting handle was $32.9m, up 6.6 per cent compared to December’s $30.9m. The mobile handle was $26.1m, up 3.9 per cent.

Retail betting launched in Arkansas in January 2022 and online sports betting went live on March 5. Southland Casino in West Memphis was the first venue to launch a regulated online sportsbook, Betly with Gaming1.

A spokesperson for BetArkansas.com commented: “Certainly the launch of mobile sports betting has supported this astronomical rise. And as this market reaches parity with its peers, it may be a formidable competitor with other states.

“This has also happened in other states with legal sports betting, and can be explained by a variety of factors, including sportsbooks offering more promotions, and bettors winning higher payouts.”

Arkansas judge rules Cherokee Nation casino licence invalid

In January, Pulaski County magistrate Timothy Fox ruled that the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino licenses were invalid. The judge ruled against the decision to licence the companies, claiming it infringed the Arkansas constitution. He also believed that Legends Resort and Casino was not suitable for a licence due to its lack of casino gaming experience.