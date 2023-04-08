Arizona’s Desert Diamond Casino breaks ground

Construction is expected to take about 19 months to complete.

Construction has started on the new Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale.

US.- The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has broken ground on a new Desert Diamond Casino in the west of Glendale, Arizona. Construction is expected to cost $450m to last approximately 19 months.

The first stage will include a 184,000-square-foot-casino floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a 12-table poker room, a retail sportsbook and 30 table games like blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat as well as dining and other facilities. A 3,400-space parking structure and surface parking will also be built.

The building has be3n designed by JCJ Architecture and will also include a hotel, conference centre, outdoor pool and recreational amenities, among others. The construction will be led by the Hunt/Penta Joint Venture as a general contractor.

The project is expected to create 5,500 jobs during construction, with the casino and resort to employ 1,300 upon completion. The property for the new facility is located on 80 acres of reservation land in unincorporated Maricopa County in the west of Glendale, Arizona.

Ned Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation, said: “This is a special day for all Tohono O’odham. We are making good on our promise to provide for future generations of our tribal citizens. This groundbreaking serves as an important milestone to celebrate our progress as a Nation.”

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said: “Our new Desert Diamond Casino will bring more jobs, economic opportunity, and entertainment options to this region. We’re excited to continue the local partnerships we’ve developed over the past 10 years and build new relationships to benefit the West Valley community.”

The project is about 10 miles from the Desert Diamond Casino-West Valley location. Desert Diamond has a series of casinos in Arizona, with other properties in Tucson, Sahuarita and Why.

See also: Desert Diamond Casinos gains naming rights for Arizona arena