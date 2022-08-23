Desert Diamond Casinos gains naming rights for Arizona arena

The agreement will be in place for at least a decade.

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global have announced plans for a major multi-year partnership that will see the renaming of a venue in the city of Glendale.

US.- Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment has announced a new partnership with ASM Global to upgrade the tribal operator’s Arizona casinos. The City of Glendale’s 18,000-seat arena will be renamed Desert Diamond Arena in a ten-year agreement.

Desert Diamond also hopes to expand its own venues. Desert Diamond Casinos’ four properties in Arizona, including a casino in West Valley, are run by the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise said: “Desert Diamond Casinos has always been committed to building a successful West Valley community with diverse entertainment options. It just made sense to connect our capabilities with our neighbors at ASM Global and the City of Glendale so we can deliver the best possible experience for all of our guests. We appreciate the vision of Glendale leaders in establishing a thriving sports and entertainment district where all of us can succeed together.”

Jason Oberlander, chief commercial officer for ASM Global added: “This is about much more than changing the name of the arena. Strengthening our relationship with Desert Diamond Casinos through this new agreement will allow us to go further than ever before in delivering the highest level of entertainment experiences to our guests. With the City of Glendale, this partnership is more than the sum of its parts and we are excited to move forward with this new opportunity.”

Glendale mayor Jerry P. Weiers said: “The exciting news about the naming rights agreement is a big win for Glendale and the West Valley.

“Desert Diamond Casinos are leaders in entertainment, job creation and driving increased business for retail, hotels and restaurants. It is a perfect fit for their brand to be extended to our Arena. We are proud of the strong partnership between the Tohono O’odham Nation and our community.”

In February of this year, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment launched its mobile sportsbook operation, with the company also including retail sportsbooks in three of its four properties. Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment launched its sportsbook at its Sahuarita and West Valley locations.