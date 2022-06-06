Arizona sports betting handle sets new state record in March

The state’s sports betting handle was $691m, up 40 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Arizona sports betting generated a $691m handle in March, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. It’s the state’s highest handle yet and an increase of 40 per cent compared to February’s $491.7m. Of the $691m wagered, $687.7m (99.5 per cent) was through mobile apps.

Sportsbooks made $37.2m in gross profits after federal tax. They gave away $18.6m in free bets. That left $18.7m in adjusted profits for the 17 professional sporting teams and tribes running mobile or brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

The state collected $1.86m in taxes. It levies an 8 per cent tax on retail wagers and 10 per cent on mobile app bets.

The three leading companies for handle were DraftKings, which registered $230.2m, FanDuel, which recorded $184.6m, and BetMGM ($133.7m). Caesars recorded $95.8m, WynnBet $9.9m and Sahara Bets $72,891.

Ted Vogt, director of the state gaming department, said: “March was an exciting month for Arizona event wagering, with major sporting events like NCAA’s March Madness helping set a single month event wagering handle record. I look forward to seeing how the industry continues to develop as we finish out the first year of legal event wagering in the coming months.”

In November, Arizona’s sportsbooks generated $51.4m in gross gaming revenue (GGR), making Arizona the quickest state to reach $1bn in accumulative wagering after launch.

During its debut month in September 2021, Arizona’s sportsbooks brought in nearly $300m in wagers. The state set a record for the busiest first month. Sports betting was legalised in Arizona by Governor Doug Ducey in April 2021.

Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming launch mobile sportsbook app in Arizona

In April, Hard Rock Digital and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) announced the launch of the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app in Arizona. The app provides players ages 21 and over with access to bets on major sporting events.

The mobile app includes live bets, same-game parlays and new reward features. It is available on iOS and Android devices and can be used by players physically located in Arizona.