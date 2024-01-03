Arizona sports betting handle reaches $648.2m in October

The handle increased by 4.8 per cent compared to October 2022.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $648.2m in October 2023, according to figures released by the Arizona Department of Gaming. That’s a 4.8 per cent increase when compared to October 2022 and up 6.2 per cent compared to September 2023 ($610.7m). Almost 99 per cent came from mobile betting.

Revenue was $55.59m, down 7 per cent compared to September ($59.7m). Free bets and promotional credits totalled $22.6m, almost all from online operators. After discounting these free bets, adjusted gross event wagering receipts hit $33m. The state collected $3.29m in privilege fees.

DraftKings generated a $220.62m handle and $12.75m in revenue while FanDuel reported a $220.30m handle and $11.59m in revenue. BetMGM reported $90.5m in bets and $5.38m in revenue and Caesars Sportsbook posted a $59.1m handle and $1.82m in revenue.

In November, the Quechan Indian Tribe completed its multi-year renovation of Paradise Casino in Yuma, Arizona. The venue has a new exterior featuring a light show at night, expanded gaming spaces for slots and table games and new amenities. There are more machines, betting kiosks and black jack tables and a Paradise Kaa’fe coffee shop with Starbucks coffee.