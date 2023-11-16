Arizona sports betting handle hits $610.7m in September

September’s handle was the highest monthly total since March.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $610.7m in September, according to the monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). The September figure was 13.5 per cent up year-on-year and 13.3 per cent higher than in August 2023. It’s the sixth time a monthly sports betting handle has surpassed $600m.

Players wagered $605.2m online and $4m at retail sportsbooks. Player winnings for the month amounted to $550.6m, resulting in $59.7m in adjusted gross event wagering receipts before free bets. This was up 8.2 per cent from September 2022 and almost double the $30.9m reported in August. Online gross receipts amounted to $59m and retail just $473,199.

After discounting free bets, adjusted gross event wagering receipts hit $32.6m. This was 6.2 per cent higher than in September 2022 and 52.3 per cent higher than in August. Online sports betting accounted for $32m of the adjusted total, while retail contributed $447,593.

DraftKings took 35.7 per cent of all bets with a handle of more than $218m. FanDuel followed with $179m for a 29.3 per cent market share. BetMGM saw a handle of almost $90m. Arizona collected $3.2m in taxes in September. Most came from online, with retail’s contribution just $35,807. Online betting is taxed at a rate of 10 per cent and retail 8 per cent.