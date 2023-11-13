Paradise Casino in Arizona completes renovation

The casino will host an event on November 19.

US.- The Quechan Indian Tribe has announced that it has completed its multi-year renovation of Paradise Casino in Yuma, Arizona. The venue has a new exterior featuring a light show at night, expanded gaming spaces for slots and table games and new amenities. There are more machines, betting kiosks and black jack tables and a Paradise Kaa’fe coffee shop with Starbucks coffee.

A Lowrider Car Show with music from MC Magic featuring Jay Roxxx will be held on November 19 from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.

Paradise and Quechuan Casino chief operating officer Paul Feltman said: “We enjoy people to come on out to take a look at the new property and see what they like… Paradise is going to be kind of hopefully the place to be on weekends and you know fight nights and sporting events.”

Kyle Gawthrop, executive director of marketing told La Voz de la Frontera: “This project took four years, during which we worked with great enthusiasm to be a casino at the level of Las Vegas.”